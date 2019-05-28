SBL Premier Division: Pinder power helps Staxton to victory

Jack Pinder helped Staxton maintain their resurgence, cracking 103 not out in the 13-run win against Scalby on Saturday.

The opener hit nine fours and three sixes as he carried his bat throughout Staxton’s knock of 239-8, Adam Hargreaves also contributing 47.

Spinners Lachlan Cooke and Gregor Fraser took three wickets.

In reply, Ben Luntley hit 35, Adam Waugh chipped in with 46, Brett Cunningham added 68 and Cooke made 48, but Scalby dropped short thanks to 3-40 from Andrew Holtby and 3-65 from Brett Crowe.

Staithes stayed on top of the pile after they beat Brompton by 65 runs.

Chris Morrison (84), Ben Hoggarth (42), Simon Bowes (34), and Rich Ward (42no) took Staithes to 278-6.

Brompton had highlights from Robin Siddle’s 39 and Tom Fletcher-Vairey’s 86, but 3-35 from Brad Lewis helped to slow them.

Cayton lead the chasing pack in the division following their 26-run win against Seamer.

Openers Michael Dennis and David Walker both reached the 20s, before knocks of 60 from Tom Sixsmith and 20 from Stu Pickard lower down the order led Cayton to 156-9.

Gary Lawton and Adam Morris both managed three wickets.

Gregg Chadwick (20) and Josh Broadhead (43) were the only Seamer batters able to cope with the Cayton attack, as Pickard’s 5-33 and James Ward’s 3-28 bowled them out for 130.

Champions Filey were on the wrong end of a five-wicket defeat at the hands of Nawton Grange.

Only Tom Fitzgerald (63) and Jamie Griffin (20) got going as Dean Coote’s 3-47 and Dan Jeminson’s 3-32 bowled them out for 131.

Opening bats Jodie Robson (49) and Shaun Smith (24) laid the foundations for a Grange victory.

Heslerton’s miserable start to the season continued ass they lost by 92 runs to Settrington.

After losing two early wickets, Settrington made their way to 176-4, thanks to Stephen Beal (79), Adam Morley (30) and Jonty Rounthwaite (45no).

Ryan Wharton’s 25 and 35 from Malc Spaven gave Heslerton some hope, but they were soon taken out by Andy Monkman (4-16), Jonty Rounthwaite 3-9 and Ben Corner (3-27).

Mulgrave beat Ebberston by 52 runs.

Chris Knight (82), Craig Thompson (39) and Arron Leeman (25) took Mulgrave to 196-7, despite Frankie Beal’s 3-45.

Knocks in the 30s from Alex Machen and Jordan Welford couldn’t stop the victorious charge of Craig Thompson, who bagged 6-29.

On Monday, only one game was completed in the top flight as the wet weather swept across the area.

That game saw Brompton storm to an eight-wicket win against Seamer, thanks mainly to the bowling efforts of Mike Thompson.

Opener Anthony Jenkinson (44) scored over half of the Seamer total of 79, as Thompson bagged 7-17 from 12 overs and Neil Fletcher took 3-7.

In reply, Robin Siddle made 24 and Tom Bruce 36 not out to help Brompton to the win.Staxton were very thankful for the rain as they were bowled out for 84 by Nawton Grange, spin bowler Dean Coote claiming figures of 5-26.

Shaun Smith’s 21 had Grange on course at 69-3 before rain stopped play.

Leaders Staithes were also aided by the weather as they were on 146-7, chasing a tally of 242-4 from Filey.

Cayton looked on course against Mulgrave, having bowled their opponents out for 183.

Eli Sheean (71), Craig Thompson (42) and Arron Leeman (30) scored the runs, while Tom Sixsmith (6-28) took the wickets.

Scores in the 30s from Michael Dennis and Ben Vicary had Cayton on course before the heavens opened.

The game between Scalby and Heslerton was ended at the half-way stage.

Scalby had reached 181-8, as 36 from Brad Walker, 37 from Adam Waugh and 30 not out from Chris Malthouse carried them on.

Mark Dring and Mathew Webster both took three wickets each.