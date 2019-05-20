SBL PREMIER DIVISION: Pinder's 127 not enough as Morrison steers Staithes to Staxton win

A swashbucking 105 from Chris Morrison guided Staithes to a 32-run win at home to Staxton that saw them leap to the summit of the Premier Division standings.

Chris Morrison cracked six sixes and 11 fours on his way to three figures as Staithes posted 243-9, Jeff Morrison adding 53 and Richard Ward 29 for the hosts.

Dan Outhart led the Staxton attack with 3-48, while Richard Flinton and Andy Holtby took two wickets apiece.

Rob Pinder was in fine form with the bat in Staxton’s reply as he hammered the ball to all parts of the Staithes ground on his way to 127, smashing seven sixes and 10 fours in his superb knock.

He was handed support by Chris Dove, until he was out lbw to Chris Morrison just one run shy of his half-century on 49.

Only one other Staxton batsman made it to double figures as they fell to 211 all out in 40.3 overs.

Jeff Morrison claimed 3-39 and Simon Bowes grabbed 3-50 and there was a wicket apiece for Chris Morrison and Richard Barritt.

Another batsman who was in fine form was Cayton’s Michael Dennis, who helped his side to a dominant 145-run success against Ebberston that ensured they stayed in second spot.

Dennis hammered 16 fours on his way to 116 as Cayton posted a mammoth 273-7, skipper Jake McAleese hitting 49 and Harry Holden 47.

Jonny Mason, Frankie Beal and Sam Hardie took two wickets each for visitors Ebberston.

Ebberston then had no answer to the bowling of left-armer Holden, who finished with superb figures of 6-37 from 10.2 overs as they crumbled to 128 all out, number 10 Joe Tyson top-scoring with 48 and Beal hitting 37.

Ben Vicary was also in form with the cherry, taking 3-16.

Another side who have started the season in fine form are Nawton Grange, who cruised to a nine-wicket win over Heslerton.

Heslerton nudged their way to 171-6 from their 45 overs at the crease, Malc Spaven hitting 48.

Wayne Dawson (2-34) and Dean Coote (2-36) both impressed with the ball for Grange, who then cruised to their victory target for the loss of just one wicket in 36.2 overs.

Jodie Robson hit 86 not out and Shaun Smith 54.

Tom Fitzgerald and the returning Josh Dawson helped champions Filey to a comfortable win over Seamer & Irton.

Filey hit 218-6 batting first, Aussie Fitzgerald contributing 81 before he was run out by veteran Dave Graham.

Dawson, who was making his second debut for the Clarence Drive club after a three-match stint at Hornsea, hammered 43 and openers James Gilbank (32) and Ryan Baldry (29) also added to the Filey scorecard.

Archie Graham took 2-33 for Seamer.

Only two Seamer batsmen made it into double figures after the tea interval, Jamie Griffin hitting 53 as Dawson (5-66) and Fitzgerald (3-26) ensured they were all out for just 94.

Scalby stayed in third spot after a five-wicket home win against promoted Settrington.

Only Jamie Rounthwaite got going with the bat for Settrington, hitting 56 of their 121 all out as Edward Hopper (3-17), James Deaves (3-31) and Lachlan Cooke (3-41) all shone with the ball.

Bradley Walker’s 49 and 28 from Hopper then steered Scalby to their victory target with five wickets to spare.

Mulgrave cruised to a 121-run victory at home to promoted Brompton.

Chris Knight crashed six fours as he top-scored with 56 in Mulgrave’s 220 all out.

Eli Sheean (35), Martin Thistle (31) and Kieran Noble (28) all added to the Mulgrave tally.

Anosh George did his best with the ball for Brompton as he claimed figures of 5-42 from his 10-over spell, while Tom Fletcher-Varey took 2-18 and Ross Triffitt and Pete Webster also chipped in with a wicket each.

Only Thomas Bruce managed to make it into double figures with the bat for Brompton in reply as they were all out for just 99, Bruce making 45 of those runs.

Aussie ace Sheean (3-33), Craig Thompson (2-21), Joe Hinchliffe (2-27) and Andrew Thompson (2-16) did the damage with the ball for victors Mulgrave.