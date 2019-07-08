SBL PREMIER DIVISION: Ward shines as Cayton stun leaders Nawton Grange

James Ward was the star man as Cayton stunned Premier Division leaders Nawton Grange to blow the title race wide open

League leaders Grange were skittled for 123 as James Ward claimed 6-45 and Harry Holden took two wickets.

Nick Thornicroft hit 36 and Shaun Smith 35

Despite the best efforts of Dean Coote (3-40), Cayton cruised to 126-3, Ben Vicary (40), Harry Holden (35) and Michael Dennis (34) among the runs for the visitors.

Champions Filey picked up wins against Heslerton on Saturday and Sunday to close the gap on the pacesetters.

Dave Brannan’s men won by six wickets on Saturday with Lee Elvidge and Aaron Howard in form.

Rob Middlewood hit 51, Toby Sercombe 50 and Michael Dawson 36 as Heslerton were all out for 173, Elvidge taking 4-41 and Josh Dawson 3-44.

Despite falling to 39-4 as Paul Kinghorn took 3-33, Howard smashed 75 not out and Brannan 61 not out to guide Filey to 174-4.

Filey then completed the double with another victory over struggling Heslerton on Sunday.

Heslerton posted 193-8, Sam Triffitt contributing 53, Dawson among the runs again with 43 and Simon Oxendale making 31.

Ryan Baldry led the Filey attack with 3-29, with Tom Fitzgerald and Lee Plant bagging two wickets apiece.

Baldry then added to his efforts with the ball by hitting 68 not out in just 38 balls, with Brannan unbeaten on 20 when Filey passed their victory target, opener Josh Dawson earlier hitting 54.

Another side to take advantage of Nawton Grange’s slip-up were Mulgrave, who won by 38 runs at Seamer to stay in second spot and close the gap at the top to just nine points.

Mulgrave posted 232-9 as Aussie Eli Sheean hit 65 and Arron Leeman 64, Gary Lawton, Adam Morris and Matty Morris grabbing two wickets apiece.

Despite the efforts of Gregg Chadwick, who hit 90, with support from Josh Broadhead’s 30, Seamer fell short on 194 all out.

Andy Raw (4-25) and Andrew Thompson (4-29) were the star men with the ball.

Staithes stayed in the title picture after a nine-wicket hammering of Ebberston.

Only Cooper Barnes managed to make a telling contribution with the bat as he hit 27, Brad Lewis leading the Staithes attack with 4-31 with support from Paul Theaker’s 3-26 and Luke Spenceley’s 2-28 as Ebberston were all out for just 106.

Chris Morrison then plundered three sixes and 11 fours as he raced to 70 not out, with Paul Theaker adding 29 as Staithes cruised to 108-1.

Staxton cruised to a 65-run win at struggling Settrington.

Rob Pinder’s 78 laid the foundations for Staxton to post 223-4, Chris Dove adding an unbeaten 55 and Paul Virr 34.

Jonty Rounthwaite grabbed 3-59 and then added 38 not out with the bat in Settrington’s reply, with George Rounthwaite making 37 and Jamie Rounthwaite 36, but they received no support as the hosts fell to 158-7.

Oli West returned figures of 2-25, with Dan Outhart, Andy Holtby, Elliott Cooper and Aaron Virr taking one wicket each.

Scalby put more distance between themselves and the bottom two with a five-wicket win at home to Brompton.

The visitors were all out for just 114 in 41.1 overs as Tom Pateman hit 30, wily spinner Paul Hesp taking 3-14, James Scott 3-19 and James Ledden 3-37.

Skipper Chris Malthouse then made a steady 37 and Jon Barton 38 as Scalby recovered from a dreadful start to make it to 118-5 in 29.1 overs.