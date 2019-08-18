Scalby 2nds see off Cayton 2nds to lift Division Two Cayley Cup silverware

Scalby 2nds beat Cayton 2nds in a hard-fought final at Bridlington Cricket Club to lift the Division Two Cayley Cup trophy, sponsored by Owzat Cricket.

Cayton skipper John Lowe won the toss and stuck Scalby in to bat first.

Daniel Gregory (29), Lee Kerr (21), Matthew Tissington (18) and Freddie Schmuck (14no) helped Scalby to a total of 126-7 from their 20 overs.

Daz Jones bagged 3-21 and Simon Stubbs 3-28 with Steve McAleese taking the other wicket to fall.

Cayton got away to a poor start as opener Rhys Crowe, who had hit 91 not out against the same opposition in their resounding victory on Saturday, departed for just four, bowled by Tom Hendry.

Gary Dixon (23), McAleese (19) and some late hitting from Stubbs (29no), couldn’t prevent Cayton falling short on 106-7, Schmuck bagging 4-26.