Scalby sports stars get set to tackle the Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge

Twenty-two members of Scalby’s cricket and football clubs will aim to complete the gruelling Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge to raise funds for their pavilion extension project.

The group will take on the 24-mile challenge on Saturday April 6 and are hoping to boost their fundraising initiative to complete an extensive renovation of the pavilion at their Carr Lane ground.

Two of the oldest sports clubs in the area, Scalby Cricket Club formed in 1863, with the football club later emerging in 1912.

The pavilion at their ground has become dilapidated and in urgent need of repair, and the club’s project finally got under way last week when they broke ground.

“We’ve split the project into two phases and have managed to raise the funds to complete phase one already,” said Scalby Cricket Club chairman Daniel Gregory.

“We estimate that phase two will cost us around £70,000, and while we have applications in to external funding bodies, we’ll certainly need to be proactive and bring in a lot of money ourselves.

“There’s 22 of us tackling the Yorkshire Three Peaks next month and we’ve been training hard, including walking from Whitby to Scarborough along the Cleveland Way.

“Any help or support would be greatly appreciated and help us to reach our target in order to finish off the extension and renovation of our pavilion.”

There is a JustGiving page set up for anybody wanting to support the project with a donation.

Visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/scalbysportsassociation to donate.

The village clubs are also set to relaunch their Buy-A-Brick scheme in the coming months in order to help raise funds towards their target.

These will cost £40 per brick or £100 for a triple brick and will be put up inside the new club room once completed.

The cricket club has five senior teams and an under-13s side, while the football club has one senior team and several junior sides.

To find out more about the project or to get involved, contact Danielgregory2005@hotmail.co.uk or visit @Scalbycc on Twitter or @scalbycricketclub on Facebook.