Scarborough Beckett League holders Filey start season with dramatic win at Staxton

Defending Scarborough Beckett Cricket League Premier Division champions Filey made a winning start to season with a dramatic last-ball, one-wicket win at rivals Staxton.

In a game reduced to 40 overs per side, the home side batted first and reached 205-8, with the top-scorers being opener Jack Pinder (58), skipper David Morris (51no) and Dave Williamson (44).

Tom Fitzgerald took 4-56 and Phil Dickens 3-42 for the visitors.

Opener James Gilbank smacked an aggressive 51 from just 37 balls to get Filey off to a flying start, Fitzgerald completing a good all-round day with 32 and David Brannan adding 42.

Ryan Hargreaves (4-63) looked to have steered Staxton to victory, but, despite a couple of late run-outs, Filey's tail-enders saw them edge home by the narrowest of margins from the last ball of an action-packed encounter.

Cayton held their nerve to register a two-wicket win at Scalby.

Jon Barton hit 60 and Brett Cunningham 56 not out as the home side posted 186-6 from their 43 overs.

Aussie ace Ben Vicary had a strong debut, taking two wickets for Cayton then smacking 51 in his first innings as the visitors replied.

Fellow Antipodean ace Lachlan Cooke kept Scalby in it with four wickets for 71 runs, but number eight bat Harry Holden's 31 not out saw the visitors safely home with 5.4 overs and two wickets to spare, despite some superb bowling from Scalby's new recruit Moeez Raza, who took 3-21 in 12 overs.

Newly-promoted Brompton claimed a 30-run win at home to Heslerton, in a game where 20 wickets fell for only 128 runs in 40.3 overs.

The hosts must have been fearing the worst when a magnificent 7-29 from Andy Slaughter saw them skittled for just 74 in 18.1 overs, Tom Pateman hitting what proved to be a vital 26, and only two other batsmen making it to double figures, Ross Triffitt and Pete Webster making 10 apiece.

Former Scarborough all-round ace Neil Fletcher then grabbed the game by the scruff of the neck, his outstanding spell of 6-21 from 11 overs, allied to 3-8 from another ex-Scarborough man, Mike Thompson, saw Heslerton crumble to 44 all out in 22.2 overs with no batsmen making it to double figures, new signing from Forge Valley Will Tindall top-scoring with eight from 27 deliveries.

Staithes won by 36 runs in their derby match at Mulgrave.

Ben Hoggarth's 72 was the driving force behind Staithes' total of 193-9, Simon Bowes adding support with 44 and Billy Welford chipping in with 23.

Andrew Thompson's 3-50 was the pick of the home bowling attack.

Dan Burton's 4-16 ensure the Mulgrave never really got going early on, Paul Theaker and Rich Barritt taking two wickets apiece as the hosts ended on 157-9, despite a battling 47 not out from number eight Andrew Thompson.

Nawton Grange eased to a 10-wicket win at Ebberston thanks to a great all-round effort from their bowlers.

Nick Thornicroft snapped up 4-15 from 5.5 overs, Josh Greenlay 3-2 from six overs and Wayne Dawson 2-9 from five overs as the home side slumped to 56 all out in 20.5 overs, the only Ebberston batsmen to make it in double figures being opener Jon Mason (10) and veteran Mike Horsley (11)

Openers Charlie Allott (34no) and Jodie Robson (21no) steered Grange safely home.

Only five overs were possible before rain stopped play at Settrington in their game against Seamer, the visitors having made 17-0 before the stoppage.