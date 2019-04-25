Scarborough face tough trip to YPLN champions York while Folkton & Flixton open up at Whitkirk

Scarborough’s two sides and Folkton & Flixton get their respective 2019 campaigns under way this weekend.

Skipper Sam Drury couldn’t have asked for a tougher start to Scarborough's new campaign as they travel to Yorkshire Premier League North champions York, midday start.

The North Marine Road side have signed Casey Rudd from Bridlington and Haydon Jackson from Pickering.

Scarborough 2nds are on home soil against Sessay 2nds as they look to start life in Division Two Galtres with a victory at North Marine Road, 1pm start.

The 2018 National Village Cup champions Folkton & Flixton hit the road for their season-opener as they take on Whitkirk, 12.30 start.

Flixton have welcomed back Chris Mann after a stint at Sewerby, while Dan Simpson has signed from Sherburn.