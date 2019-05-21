Scarborough News Performance of the Week - 12 up for vote

It's time to vote for this week's Scarborough News Performance of the Week.

There's 12 candidates to vote for this week:

> TONY HULME - 7-6 including a hat-trick for Brompton

> TOM SHEPHERDSON - North Riding County Football Association award for Grassroots Match Official

> MICHAEL DENNIS - 116 for Cayton

> ROB PINDER - 127 for Staxton

> SAM DRURY - 145 for Scarborough

> SEAMER & IRTON SCHOOL RUGBY - Won the Titan Cup

> BORO UNDER-10s - Got to the semi-final of the JPL Cup

> JOHN NELSON - 6-5 for Ravenscar 2nds

> GARETH HUNT - 4-5 for Thornton Dale

> SCARBOROUGH LADIES FC - North Riding County Football Association award for Grassroots Club

> EASTFIELD FC U10s - Won four of their five games at the weekend

> KIERAN GLAVE - Won his fight against Daniel O'Reilly in Oldham

*** Voting closes 2pm on Wednesday ***