Scarborough News Performance of the Week - 12 up for vote

It's time to vote for this week's Scarborough News Performance of the Week.
There's 12 candidates to vote for this week:
> TONY HULME - 7-6 including a hat-trick for Brompton
> TOM SHEPHERDSON - North Riding County Football Association award for Grassroots Match Official
> MICHAEL DENNIS - 116 for Cayton
> ROB PINDER - 127 for Staxton
> SAM DRURY - 145 for Scarborough
> SEAMER & IRTON SCHOOL RUGBY - Won the Titan Cup
> BORO UNDER-10s - Got to the semi-final of the JPL Cup
> JOHN NELSON - 6-5 for Ravenscar 2nds
> GARETH HUNT - 4-5 for Thornton Dale
> SCARBOROUGH LADIES FC - North Riding County Football Association award for Grassroots Club
> EASTFIELD FC U10s - Won four of their five games at the weekend
> KIERAN GLAVE - Won his fight against Daniel O'Reilly in Oldham
*** Voting closes 2pm on Wednesday ***