It's time to vote for the Scarborough News Performance of the Week.

This week's five candidates are:

* JAMES CLARK & ELLIOTT HATTON / 232 partnership for Folkton & Flixton 2nds

* ROB PINDER / Century for Staxton against Ebberston

* TOM FITZGERALD / 48 and 6-24 for Filey

* WOODLANDS ACADEMY PARANETBALL TEAM / Won national event in Nottingham

* SCARBOROUGH ATHLETIC CLUB / Relay team completed Cleveland Way event

*** Voting closes 2pm on Wednesday ***