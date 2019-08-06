Scarborough News Performance of the Week - Nine up for this week's vote

It's time to vote for this week's Scarborough News Performance of the Week.

There's nine candidates to vote from this week.

> FILEY CC - Won the Staxton Six-a-Side competition

> HARRY WALMSLEY - 5-40 for Flixton

> TOM NORMAN - 94 for Flixton

> FLIXTON 3RDS - Won the Severfield Cup

> NICK THORNICROFT - 9-8 for Nawton Grange

> DAVE PEARSON - 5-19 for Wykeham

> KYLE OUTHART - 3-0 for Sherburn

> BRETT CANHAM - 105 for Scarborough Rugby Club

> LEE ELVIDGE - 5-12 for Filey

*** Voting closes at 2pm on Wednesday ***