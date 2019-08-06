Scarborough News Performance of the Week - Nine up for this week's vote

It's time to vote for this week's Scarborough News Performance of the Week.
There's nine candidates to vote from this week.
> FILEY CC - Won the Staxton Six-a-Side competition
> HARRY WALMSLEY - 5-40 for Flixton
> TOM NORMAN - 94 for Flixton
> FLIXTON 3RDS - Won the Severfield Cup
> NICK THORNICROFT - 9-8 for Nawton Grange
> DAVE PEARSON - 5-19 for Wykeham
> KYLE OUTHART - 3-0 for Sherburn
> BRETT CANHAM - 105 for Scarborough Rugby Club
> LEE ELVIDGE - 5-12 for Filey
*** Voting closes at 2pm on Wednesday ***