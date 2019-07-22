Scarborough News Performance of the Week - Nine up for weekly award

It's time to vote for this week's Scarborough News Performance of the Week, with nine candidates to choose from.

> TOM FITZGERALD / 143no & 3-17 for Filey in the Beckett League

> TONY GEALL / 5-3 from 12 overs for Scalby 2nds in the Beckett League

> SCARBOROUGH RUGBY CLUB CC / Winners of the Division Four Cayley Cup

> EDDIE CRAGGS / 150 for Ebberston B in the Evening League

> BEN NORMAN / 86no & 4-12 (including a hat-trick) for Snainton in the Evening League

> ALEX GLASS / 7-18 for Forge Valley B (including a five-wicket maiden) in the Evening League

> CHRISTIAN REDDISH / 152no for Forge Valley in the Evening League

> NICK ZAKRZEWSKI / 4-13 & 53no for Scarborough 2nds in the York League

> JOSH DAWSON / 46 & 6-16 for Filey in the Beckett League

*** Voting closes 2pm on Wednesday ***