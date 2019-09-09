Scarborough News Performance of the Week - Six up for award

It's time to vote for this week's Scarborough News Performance of the Week.

There's six candidates to choose from this week:

LILLY-ANNE GOODWIN - the seven-year-old, who is bilaterally deaf and is a pupil at Desapline Martial Arts passed her adult green belt grading in kick boxing with top marks, 10/10.

FILEY CC - winning Hospital Cup final

LIAM JOHNSON - scoring an 11-minute hat-trick after coming on as a sub in Eastfield Athletic's 8-0 win at Castle Tavern.

ANGEL RESERVES - beating Fylingdales 12-1 in the Sunday League second division.

JOE HILLS - 7-27 for Scalby v Mulgrave.

ROB PINDER - 104 for Staxton v Cayton.