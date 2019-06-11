Scarborough News Performance of the Week - Super seven up for vote

SN Performance of the Week
SN Performance of the Week

It's time to vote for the Scarborough News Performance of the Week.

This week's candidates are:

> Charlotte Kershaw - Qualifying for The British championship in Bristol in August

> Hunmanby Juniors Under-10s - Won the Scarborough Football Festival tournament

> Sean Pinder - 4-36 and 73 in Forge Valley's win at Fylingdales

> Tom Precious - 5-33 and 87no for Scarborough 2nds

> Scarborough Ladies U10s - Semi-finalists at a tournament in Wetherby

> Folkton & Flixton CC - Into the last 32 of the National Village Cup

> John Deacey - Boro boss helped England to the final of the Seniors World Cup

***** Voting closes at 2pm on Wednesday *****