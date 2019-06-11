Scarborough News Performance of the Week - Super seven up for vote

It's time to vote for the Scarborough News Performance of the Week.
This week's candidates are:
> Charlotte Kershaw - Qualifying for The British championship in Bristol in August
> Hunmanby Juniors Under-10s - Won the Scarborough Football Festival tournament
> Sean Pinder - 4-36 and 73 in Forge Valley's win at Fylingdales
> Tom Precious - 5-33 and 87no for Scarborough 2nds
> Scarborough Ladies U10s - Semi-finalists at a tournament in Wetherby
> Folkton & Flixton CC - Into the last 32 of the National Village Cup
> John Deacey - Boro boss helped England to the final of the Seniors World Cup
***** Voting closes at 2pm on Wednesday *****