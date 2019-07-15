Scarborough News Performance of the Week - Super six in the running

It's time to vote for the Scarborough News Performance of the Week - and there's six superb candidates to choose from this week.

> BETH HILEY - Helped Team NorthEast to runners-up at the UK U13s Girls Championships in Nottingham

> EAST COAST TIGERS - First place & Grand Champions at BCA Cheer & Dance on Saturday and two second places at BCA on Sunday

> ROB PINDER - 132 for Staxton against Staithes

> HESLERTON CC - Retained the Linda Goulding Memorial Harburn Cup

> ZOE ALDRCOFT - Shone for England Women at the Super Series in the USA as the Red Roses finished second

> JAMES WALSHAW - Five goals for Scarborough Athletic in their pre-season friendly

*** Voting closes 2pm on Wednesday ***