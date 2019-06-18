Scarborough News Performance of the Week - Super six up for the vote

It's time to vote for the Scarborough News Performance of the Week.

There are six candidates for this week's vote.

SAM DRURY / 127no for Scarborough CC

EAST COAST TIGERS / Six firsts and two seconds at Doncaster Ice Summer Meltdown competition

MIA LONGMAN / crowned Under-11s National table tennis champion

CAMERON ANDERSON / 115 for Folkton & Flixton 2nds

MATILDA STRINGER / 2nd in Yorkshire Triathlon Series event at Wakefield

OZZY STRINGER / 3rd in Yorkshire Triathlon Series event at Wakefield

