Scarborough News Performance of the Week - Super six up for vote

It's time to vote for the Scarborough News Performance of the Week.

There's six candidates for this week's vote:

> EAST COAST TIGERS CHEERLEADING CLUB / Junior team finished first BCA Super Classic in Newcastle

> SAM DRURY / Scores of 136 and 59 for Scarborough CC

> CHRIS SUGGITT / 103 for Brompton 2nds

> JAMES ALLISON / 6-7 for Brompton 2nds

> PHIL HOLDEN / 108 & 4-37 for Brompton 2nds

> BRIAN GARBUTT / 6-9 for Sherburn 2nds

> JORDON WHARTON / 130 for Sherburn 2nds

*** VOTING CLOSES 2PM WEDNESDAY ***