Scarborough RUFC battle to hard-fought win at Durham City

Scarborough RUFC bounced back from defeat against York last weekend as they battled to a tense 14-13 win at Durham City.

The first points of the afternoon arrived on 14 minutes when Paul Armstrong booted over a penalty for a 3-0 lead for hosts Durham.

Durham's Tom Jones was handed the first yellow card of the afternoon just before the break, but the hosts held on to their slender advantage heading in at the break.

Simon Smith's men got on the scoreboard when Jordan Wakeham's kick found Jonty Holloway, who spun his man and touched down.

Tom Ratcliffe added the extras via the conversion and Scarborough led 7-3.

Back came Durham though, and Armstrong displayed his accurate boot again to make it 7-6.

Durham received another yellow card when Kevin Showler was sent to the bin for preventing Scarborough from taking a quick penalty.

Scarborough debutant Benny Blackall almost marked his first appearance with a try, but the Aussie was held up just before the Durham whitewash.

The Scarborough advantage was extended to 14-6 moments later, Jordan Holloway driving over before Ratcliffe again converted.

A Nathan Bushell try that was converted made it 14-13 and set up a tense finale, but Smith's men held on to take a narrow victory.