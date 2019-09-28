Scarborough RUFC claim excellent 35-17 win at Huddersfield YMCA

Scarborough RUFC claimed a superb 35-17 win at a very wet Huddersfield YMCA on Saturday in North One East.

The visitors got off to the ideal start when stand-in skipper Tom Ratcliffe went over after an inch-perfect kick from Jordan Wakeham, Ratcliffe's conversion making it 7-0 after only a couple of minutes.

Ratcliffe then kicked a penalty on 12 minutes to extend Scarborough's lead to 10-0.

Midway through the first half, YMCA got back in the game with a converted penalty to reduce the deficit to 10-7.

Seven minutes before the break, the home side scored their second converted try to go 14-10 in front, returning a kick and scoring from 80 metres out.

Just before half-time Scarborough regained the lead when good work from the Scarborough pack created the space for Ratcliffe to put Angus Frend in under the sticks, the captain kicking the conversion to make it 17-14.

There was still time for the away side to pull further clear before half-time, as a break in midfield from Aaron Wilson sets the Scarborough pack up on YMCA five-metre line and after prolonged pressure Nino Cutino crashed over and Scarborough went into the break 24-14 clear.

The hosts kicked a penalty early in the second half, but the lead was restored to 10 points shortly afterwards thanks to a Ratcliffe penalty.

Scarborough dug deep to hold on under pressure from the home side, then more fantastic pressure from the Scarborough pack on YMCA's line resulted in Billy Parker crossing for the try to make it 32-17.

The visitors edged even closer to victory when Ratcliffe kicked a late penalty to secure a deserved 35-17 win for Scarborough.

