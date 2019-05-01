Scarborough RUFC coach Simon Smith has no regrets after play-off defeat at Blackburn

Scarborough RUFC coach Simon Smith insists there are no regrets following his side’s 17-7 defeat in their promotion play-off encounter at Blackburn on Saturday.

The men from Silver Royd were vying for back-to-back promotions into the North Premier after finishing as runners-up at the end of their first season in North One East.

Their hosts ultimately proved too strong and claimed a deserved 17-7 win to seal the step-up, but coach Smith isn’t too downbeat.

“Blackburn were a very good side and it was testament to the character in the group that we kept the score to 17-7 in the end,” said Smith.

“They fully deserved to win the game and you can see why they’ve put quite a few points on sides in their divison this season.

“They monopolised the ball for the first 25 minutes, I think we touched it once in that period. The guys really had to defend well and they did just that to stop them runing away with it.

“I said in the build-up to the game that we were in a no-lose situation and that remains the case.

“We want to remain upbeat and look back on what has been a superb season in a positive fashion.”

Smith is now keen to establish the club in North One East going forward after a strong debut season at that level.

He added: “We need to strengthen in terms of depth of players who can step into the first team and continue to blood the club’s younger players who are coming through the ranks.

“We’ve had a fantastic season and I’m keen for that to continue next year."