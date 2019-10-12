Scarborough RUFC fight back from slow start to claim 29-25 win at West Hartlepool

Scarborough RUFC recovered from a sluggish start to earn a 29-25 victory at West Hartlepool to continue their excellent start to the North One East season.

The home side took the lead after only five minutes through a Stu Waites penalty, and five minutes later a converted try saw them pull 10-0 clear of Scarborough.

Scarborough looked to have got a try of their own on the quarter-hour mark but the referee penalised the visitors.

On 23 minutes the hosts scrambled over for another try, this time unconverted.

Four minutes Scarborough got themselves back into the game. Superb work by Jordan Wakeham, whose box kick found Jonty Holloway, the full-back crashing over for a try and Wakeham converting from a difficult angle to pull it back to 15-7.

Persistent pressure from the visiting team saw them score their second try of the game on the stroke of half-time through Henry Hocking, Wakeham converting to make the half-time score 15-4 14 to West.

Scarborough made a superb start to the second half, Billy Parker driving over for a try, converted again by Wakeham to put them 21-15 ahead on 42 minutes.

West got back into the game on 52 minutes with an unconverted try to pull it back to 21-20, and then six minutes later Scarborough's Graeme Jeffrey became the first player to be sin-binned.

Three minutes later West's Painter also received a yellow to even up the numbers to 14-a-side.

In an action-packed second half Tom Anderson scored the next try, diving over in the corner. The conversion was missed and Scarborough went 26-20 ahead with 14 minutes left.

Wakeham kicked a penalty on 79 minutes to put Scarborough 29-20 up and although West did score a 78th-minute unconverted try, Scarborough held on for a 29-25 success to continue their superb start to the season.