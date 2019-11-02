Scarborough RUFC knocked out of Yorkshire Shield by visitors Malton & Norton

Scarborough RUFC suffered a 31-10 loss at home to Malton & Norton in the Yorkshire Shield.

Malton scored the first try through second-row Will Dunn, who broke through clear outside after only seven minutes to go over the try-line, with the conversion being missed.

The visitors continued their strong start with another try on 13 minutes, Will Bell racing clear after intercepting on halfway. The try was converted by Paul Angus to put Malton 12-0 ahead.

After a prolonged spell of pressure from the home side the ball was flung wide and Jonty Holloway crashed over. The difficult conversion was missed.

The visitors regained their control of the game on 32 minutes though, Tom Foan running the length of the pitch after an Angus Frend knock-on inside their 22. The try was converted by Angus again to make it 19-5.

Three minutes later Malton broke clear again but a superb tackle by Jonty Holloway caused a forward pass.

After the interval, the home side started strongly but missed tackles and knock-ons were proving costly for Simon Smith's team.

On 49 minutes Matt Bowman was shown a yellow for offside to reduce the visitors to 14 men.

Scarborough got themselves back in the game on 63 minutes through Jack Anderson's try in the corner, the conversion being missed.

Malron claimed another try late on as James Bulmer broke through the line to score, Angus converting again to make it 26-10.

In the 80th minute, skipper Sam Triffitt bundled over for an unconverted try for the visitors to make it 31-10 and book their place in the next round of the Yorkshire Shield.