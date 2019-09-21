Scarborough RUFC power past Percy Park at Silver Royd

Scarborough RUFC continued their impressive start to the season with the 48-31 bonus-point defeat of visitors Percy Park at Silver Royd this afternoon.

In warm sunny conditions the Seasiders grabbed an early lead when skipper Drew Govier broke into the Percy Park half, the young flanker was stopped illegally in the visitors 22 and scrum-half Jordy Wakeham released the ball to wing Joe Marshall, who powered over on the blindside.

Wakeham converted for a 7-0 lead in the second minute.

The North Shields-based visitors were impressive with ball in hand, breaking from mid-way and it was no surprise when they levelled the scores with a converted try in the in the ninth minute.

The Seasiders nudged ahead with tries from Ben Martin and Euan Govier, Wakeham converting one for a 19-5 lead.

Winger Paul Robinson pulled a score back for the visitors with a converted try to reduce the arrears to 19-12.

Stand-in fly-half Phil Stewart increased the Scarborough lead to 22-12 with a long-distance penalty before a try from number-eight Ben Martin stretched the lead to 29-12 at half-time.

A try by prop Matty Jones converted by Wakeham five minutes into the second half stretched the lead to 36-12.

However their penetrative running and pace saw the visitors touch down twice and convert to reduce the arrears to 36-26, and it was game on.

However, Scarborough dominated the forward exchanges and their mobile back five sucked the visitors in at the breakdown.

And when Wakeham powered into the Park half on the hour, a slick pass to Aaron Wilson on his shoulder, saw the centre power over.

Wakeham added the extras for 41-26.

And the Seasiders continued to pile on the pressure when a rapid break from Wilson released winger Jonty Holloway to surge over and Wakeham converted for 48-26.

A try two minutes from the end from a turnover saw Park wind Scarborough in at 48-31, but it was much too little, too late.

Percy Park earned a deserved bonus-point in a hugely entertaining game, however Scarborough bossed the forward exchanges and their live wire scrum-half Wakeham and their breakaway forwards, Drew Govier, his brother Euan and Ben Martin was the creative and physical difference between the teams.

DON'T MISS: Charlie Hopper's full report and pictures by Andy Standing in Thursday's Scarborough News.