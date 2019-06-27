Scarborough RUFC put their faith in youth as trio are handed captaincy roles

Taking over as Scarborough RUFC’s first-team captain at the age of just 21 is a “huge privilege” insists the club’s new skipper Drew Govier.

The flanker, who has been at the club since the age of 11 and came through the junior ranks, has nailed down a spot in the club’s first team over the last couple of seasons and replaces long-standing skipper Matty Jones in the role.

Director of rugby Mike Holder is delighted with the appointment of Drew Govier as the club's new first team captain. PICTURE BY RICHARD PONTER.

“It’s a huge privilege,” said Govier.

“It came as a bit of a shock when I was asked as I didn’t expect it, but it’s a great achievement for me to be handed this role by the club.

“I have only played at this club, this is my club and to now be captain is a huge honour and I’m looking forward to the season getting started now.”

Govier, who has just graduated from university, hopes to set an example on and off the field and admits it didn’t take him long to agree to take on the role when it was offered to him by coach Simon Smith.

“It was a no-brainer to take the role and I’m delighted to have been asked to do it,” he added.

“I want to try and lead by example, turn up at training and put everything in on game day and hopefully everyone will follow.”

As well as appointing Govier, the club have also given fellow 21-year-olds Will Leah and Alex Rowley the Vikings captaincy.

Some clubs may see appointing such a young player as a risk, but Scarborough’s director of rugby Mike Holder doesn’t see it that way.

“It’s not a risk at all, they have the full backing of the club, the right support structure around them and the players are right behind them,” said Holder.

“It’s great to see all that work that started 13 years ago coming to fruition.

“These boys came through the mini junior system, have shown a lot of dedication, and when the coaches recommended them to the club to take over as captains, we were delighted to fully endorse that decision.”

In addition to appointing a young first-team skipper, the club have also handed the reins to youngsters Will Leah and Alex Rowley in the Vikings, with Rory Day taking on the Danesmen captaincy.

Cousins Leah and Rowley, both 21, are ready and raring to go in the role after getting the nod from team manager Craig Bone.

“I was buzzing to get the call from Boney (Craig Bone) saying he’d like me to be joint-captain with my cousin,” said Leah, who started out at Scarborough aged six.

“We went close last year with the Vikings and it would be great to go one better this season and win the Merit League.

“You don’t play for a team now, you play for the club and that is one of our strengths.

“Alex and I are both keen to push on and play for the 1st XV and will do so if selected. Boney was keen that us taking this role wouldn’t mean an end to us wanting to play at the highest level possible too.”

Rowley, who started playing for the club aged four, added: “I started at the old club so have been with Scarborough for a long time now.

“It’s good that we’re sharing the workload between the two of us and not having all the pressure on one individual.

“I’m delighted to be taking the role on and can’t wait to get going now.”