Scarborough RUFC's fine run continues with win against Moortown

In-form Scarborough RUFC grabbed top spot in North One East at Silver Royd with victory over Leeds-based outfit Moortown on Saturday afternoon.

The men from Silver Royd raced to a 14-0 lead with tries from Hooker Stuart Smyth in the fifth and 14th minutes of the game.

Fly-half Tom Ratcliffe converted both.

Scrum-half Jordan Wakeham was instrumental in both tries and added a third assist when he released fullback Henry Hocking to sprint over in the 18th minute.

The visitors looked to hit back before the break but some solid defence from the Seasiders show them reach the break without conceding.

Moortown reduced the arrears with a converted try in the 62nd minute and it was game on, Scarborough conceded a string of penalties midway through the half before the visitors cut the deficit to five points at 19-14 with a converted try in the 71st minute.

However Ratcliffe sealed the victory with a penalty for 22-14 in the 76th minute.