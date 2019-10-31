Scarborough RUFC's players predict Rugby World Cup final scoreline as England prepare to clash with South Africa in Japan

Scarborough RUFC's players have had their say on Saturday's highly-anticipated Rugby World Cup final which sees England take on South Africa in Japan.

The final will be a repeat of the 2007 World Cup in France, which saw South Africa triumph by a 15-6 scoreline to lift the Webb Ellis Cup.

Scarborough's South African forward Nino Cutino

Scarborough RUFC's South African forward Nino Cutino is set to fly back to his native country to watch the match with his former club and is predicting an 18-13 success for the Springboks.

"In 2007 the country needed to come together to win and 12 years later we need the same again," said Cutino.

"Our captain Siya Kolisi is the key man for South Africa. He is an inspirational leader on and off the field who has come from nothing to follow his dreams and lead not only his team, but his whole country out for a World Cup final.

"Our reserve bench, who call themselves the bomb squad, will have a hugely important role to play when they come on in the second half."

Scarborough RUFC's other overseas stars are also predicting a win for the Springboks.

Former skipper Matty Jones, who saw his native New Zealand swept aside by England in the semi-finals last Saturday, believes South Africa will win 21-15 at the International Stadium Yokohama.

Aussie Angus Frend is predicting a 15-7 win for South Africa, while the club's youth development officer, Irishman Stuart Smyth, is backing South Africa to win 15-9.

Scarborough's Englishmen are all edging towards a win for Eddie Jones' men.

Coach Simon Smith thinks England will triumph by a 23-13 scoreline, saying: "If we can get a repeat of the England performance against New Zealand then there's no reason why we can't win it.

"We nullified New Zealand in the semi-finals and beat them pretty convincingly, but I think South Africa will be trying to slow the game down and stop us playing our game."

SRUFC's assistant director of rugby Phil Stewart is predicting a 25-15 win for England, while first team captain Drew Govier went for a 17-12 England success.

Jordan Wakeham backed a 21-15 England win, Mikey Readman went for England to win 32-22, Joe Nellist backed a score of 34-17 to England and Jordan Holloway predicted Jones' men to triumph 17-9.

Other predictions for an England win came from Tom Ratcliffe (33-15), Joe Marshall (25-11), Ryan Fowler (34-28), Luke Brown (25-17), Ian Williams (20-10), Billy Parker (23-17), Chris Purdy (11-6) and Tom Harrison (24-17).

Scarborough RUFC will be showing Saturday morning's huge clash at their Silver Royd base, with a crunch Yorkshire Shield derby encounter against derby rivals Malton & Norton to follow, 2.15pm kick-off.

SRUFC operations manager Graeme Jeffrey said: "The game will be shown live throughout the clubhouse on seven screens and will be open from 8am and serving a full Yorkshire breakfast for £5.

"We’ve already got a huge amount of interest and are expecting a packed house so are trying to encourage people to book in advance to reserve tables so as to avoid disappointment."