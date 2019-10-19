Scarborough RUFC suffer 24-21 defeat as visitors York battle back at Silver Royd

Scarborough RUFC surrendered a 21-3 lead as they fell to a 24-21 defeat against York in North One East at Silver Royd.

Hosts Scarborough suffered an early blow when South African Nino Cutino was forced off with a knee injury just two minutes in.

Jonty Holloway on the attack for Scarborough RUFC.

Simon Smith's men nudged ahead when Tom Ratcliffe booted over a penalty to move the hosts 3-0 in front.

Declan Cusack slotted a penalty for 3-3, but Ratcliffe again showed an accurate boot to ensure Scarborough led 6-3 at half-time.

Scarborough grabbed the first try of the afternoon when Jonty Holloway safely collected Jordan Wakeham's kick through to touch down, the conversion was missed.

Former Scarborough man Cade Robinson was sent to the bin and the hosts took full advantage, Billy Parker bulldozing his way through the York line to barge over.

The try was converted by Ratcliffe and Scarborough led 18-3.

That lead was soon stretched to 21-3 when Ratcliffe booted over another penalty.

York grabbed their first try of the afternoon to reduce their deficit to 21-10 and then Scarborough were reduced in numbers when Jordan Holloway was yellow-carded.

York soon touched down again and a difficult conversion from a tough angle was made to leave the score at 21-17, setting up a tense finale.

The visitors' turnaround was complete when they bagged another converted try to wrap up a 24-21 win.

DON'T MISS: Charlie Hopper's extended report in Thursday's Scarborough News.