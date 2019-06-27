Scarborough RUFC to open up North One East campaign with Cleckheaton trip

Scarborough RUFC will open up their 2019/20 North One East campaign when they hit the road to take on Cleckheaton on September 7.

Simon Smith’s side play their first home game against Percy Park at Silver Royd on September 21.

Scarborough’s first derby clash of the new campaign sees them welcome York to Silver Royd on Saturday October 19.

Driffield then visit Scarborough on Saturday November 9 for the next derby encounter.

Scarborough travel to lock horns with local rivals Malton and Norton on Saturday December 7.

Smith’s men then face their first derby encounter of 2020 when they take on York at Clifton Park on Saturday February 15.

March sees Scarborough face away clashes at neighbours Driffield (March 7) and Malton (March 28).

Scarborough finish their campaign with a home match against Cleckheaton on Saturday April 18.

NORTH ONE EAST 2019/20 FIXTURES

SEPTEMBER

7 v Cleckheaton (a)

14 v Kendal (a)

21 v Percy Park (h)

28 v Huddersfield YMCA (a)

OCTOBER

5 v Moortown (h)

12 v West Hartlepool (a)

19 v York (h)

26 v Durham City (a)

NOVEMBER

9 v Driffield (h)

16 v Morley (a)

23 Pocklington (h)

DECEMBER

7 v Malton and Norton (a)

14 v Bradford & Bingley (h)

JANUARY 2020

4 v Kendal (h)

11 v Percy Park (a)

18 v Huddersfield YMCA (h)

FEBRUARY

1 v Moortown (a)

8 v West Hartlepool (h)

15 v York (a)

29 v Durham City (h)

MARCH

7 v Driffield (a)

14 v Morley (h)

21 v Pocklington (a)

28 v Malton and Norton (h)

APRIL

4 v Bradford & Bingley (a)

18 v Cleckheaton (h)

* Cup fixtures TBC.