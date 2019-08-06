Scarborough swimmers celebrate successful crossing of English Channel

A relay team from Kingfishers Swimming Club in Scarborough is celebrating another successful swim of the English Channel.

Seven members – a mixture of adults and juniors – completed the 21-mile crossing for the third time in five years.

On top of £3,500 raised by the club, the challenge was made possible by £4,000 provided by North Yorkshire County Councillor Andrew Jenkinson, member for Woodlands division, from his locality budget.

Led by head open water coach Paula Ambury, the swimmers completed the challenge in 13 hours 6 minutes 29 seconds.

“I am very proud of the swimmers, who have brilliantly completed the demanding relay challenge,” said Paula.

“In April, we began training in the North Sea to acclimatise ourselves to the cold water and our club members have gone to great lengths over the last 18 months to fundraise for the cost of the challenge.

“Our youngest swimmer was just 15 and had expressed an interest in the previous channel relay we did in 2017 when she was just 12 years old.

“We were thrilled she was with us this year leading the team by wading into the water to start us off at 1.24am from Samphire Hoe.”

Cllr Jenkinson said: “I am very proud of Kingfishers for yet another successful swim of the English Channel. It is great to fund such a good cause, which encourages teamwork and increases health and wellbeing of their members across Scarborough.

“Teaching children and adults to work together and conquer their fears to swim the Channel is an incredible achievement and one they will remember forever.”

Locality budgets allow North Yorkshire’s 72 county councillors to respond to local needs and requests by recommending funding of up to £5,000 to support projects or activities that benefit the communities they represent.

Email info@kingfishersswimmingclub.org.uk or click here to find out more about Kingfishers Swimming Club.