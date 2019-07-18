Scottish international star David Denton heading to Silver Royd as Leicester Tigers camp roars into Scarborough

Leicester Tigers star David Denton will be heading to Silver Royd for their Summer Rugby Camp, kicking off on Monday.

Scotland back row Denton will be joining young players at Scarborough RFC as the club hosts its first-ever camp at the club.

Tigers qualified coaches will lead a series of three half-day sessions for players at Under-Seven and Under-Eight levels, and five full-day camps for Under-Nine to Under-15s focusing on all aspects of the game, from specific skills to strength and conditioning exercises.

Prices start at £150 for the five day camp – that’s just £30 a day – or £50 for our three-day tag sessions.

All attendees receive a junior match ticket to an allocated Tigers home game next season.

Steve Hanna, community rugby manager at Leicester Tigers, said: “We’re very proud to be bringing our rugby camps to Scarborough RUFC, who are a successful club who are embedded in the community.

“The club’s Under-13s team took part in one of our matchday coaching clinics – where coaches take the team for a one-on-one session before watching Tigers first team in action at Welford Road earlier this year – and from this, we have been able to arrange bringing our popular camps to the club.

“Tigers Rugby Camps are all about having fun, getting outside and improving your game.”

Players who attend the camp will receive a free ticket to a Tigers game during the 2019/20 season and a Tigers branded t-shirt, ball, water bottle and JTC membership.

Players taking part in the full-day camp will also receive a hot lunch.

There are still a few spaces left available from £50.

You can book your place at http://www.leicestertigers.com/rugbycamps or on 0116 319 8888 (option 2).