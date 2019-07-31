Seamer beat Ebberston to secure first Andy Hire Evening League crown in 50 years

Seamer claimed their first Andy Hire Evening League Division A title in 50 years thanks to their 44-run win at Ebberston on Tuesday night.

This result also relegated the hosts, joining basement club Cayton in dropping down to Division B.

Gregg Chadwick smacked 43 not out, and was supported well by Anthony Jenkinson (33), Mitch Fisher (27) and Josh Broadhead (25) as they made 140-4.

Ebberston were then skittled for 96 despite 57 from Eddie Craggs, as Adam Morris took 3-31 to help Seamer secure their eighth league title.

Staxton secured second spot with an easy eight-wicket win at relegated Cayton.

Daniel Virr was the star man, taking 3-6 as Cayton made 76-9 and then hitting 40 as Staxton coasted home.

Heslerton had to settle for third spot despite their seven-wicket win at Flixton.

The hosts only made 84-6, Charlie Colley hitting 27 and Andy Slaughter bagging 3-15.

Sam Triffitt hit 31 and Rich Malthouse 28 as Heslerton secured the win.

Ganton chalked up a seven-wicket win at home to fellow strugglers Filey, but both stayed in the top flight.

Will Bradley grabbed 3-9 and Rob Bradley 3-24 as Filey were dismissed for 97, Jamie Griffin top-scoring with 27.

Ed Lockwood (43no) and Robbie Milner (36no) made sure of the win for the hosts.

Cloughton sealed promotion from Division B with an eight-wicket win at champions Wykeham.

Steve Clegg’s 46 guided the hosts to 113-5, but 36 from Danny Jenkinson and Jack Hakings’ 31 powered the visitors to a victory which confirmed their promotion as runners-up.

This result meant that Folkton & Flixton B had to settle for third post despite their six-run win at Scarborough.

Callum Hatton took 4-17 as Scarborough posted 134-7, Glyn Botterill hitting 40 for the North Marine Road-based club.

Callum Hatton then struck 40 and older brother Jake 58 as Flixton earned the win.

James Ledden hit the night’s highest score of 79 as Scalby won by 73 runs at relegated Forge Valley.

Veteran John Flinton took a hat-trick in his 3-15 and Alex Glass 3-31, but this could not stop Scalby amassing 175 all out.

Valley were then dismissed for 102.

Sherburn were handed the win in their game against relegated Cayton B as the latter were unable to raise a side.

Brompton made sure of the Division C title after strolling to a 10-wicket win at closest rivals Seamer B, who sealed promotion despite the crushing defeat.

Gary Hodgson took 4-39 and former Scarborough all-rounder Mike Thompson 4-11 as Seamer were skittled for 93, Tom Greenwood hitting 30.

Openers Thompson (59no) and Tom Fletcher-Varey (30no) secured the win and the title for Brompton in style.

Basement club Forge Valley B amassed a huge total of 221-4 in their 94-run home win against fellow strugglers Wykeham B, but despite this they finish the season with the wooden spoon.

Sean Pinder followed his fine knock in the first team’s Hunter Cup final win 24 hours earlier with 5o for Valley, Ian Laing adding 47no, Steve Boyes 38no, Dan Boyes 35 and Aaron Fox 29.

Valley’s James Fox (3-23), A Boyes (3-18) and Dan Boyes (3-17) then shone with the ball as Wykeham were dismissed for 127, Josh Hill top-scoring with 32.

Scalby B eased to a six-wicket win at home to Ebberston B.

Will Holborn took 3-18 as Ebberston hit 98-7, John Wharton hitting 29.

Luke Howland’s 37 then made sure of the win for the Carr Lane side.

Ravenscar’s 23-run win at home to Muston saw them finish in the top half of the table.

Ben Langham hammered an unbeaten 39 to steer the hosts to 126-9, and Muston made 103-7 in reply, with Scott Orange hitting 33 for the away team.

Snainton also finished their season on a winning note with a four-wicket success at Staxton B.

Josh Grover struck 31 and Dan Blanchard 26 as the home side posted 128-9.

All-rounders Leigh Watson and Ben Norman struck 28 and 26 not out respectively to steer Snainton to a winning total of 130-6.

There is to be a league presentation game on Tuesday August 6 at Seamer, starting at 6.15pm, when Division A winners Seamer play Division B champions Wykeham.

After the game both teams will be presented with their trophies as well as Division C winners Brompton and the league’s individual awards to the season’s best batting and bowling performance winners.

Awards will be presented by Andre Meunier - president of the league, and Sharon Blackstone - joint-owner of league sponsors Andy Hire - at the end of the game.