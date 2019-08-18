Sherburn clinch Division One Cayley Cup success after Cloughton win

Sherburn retained the Division One Cayley Cup, sponsored by Bridlington Dental Studio, after sealing victory against high-flying league leaders Cloughton at Bridlington.

Cloughton batted first in the second final of the day on Sunday and were quickly on the rocks as they lost Mark Pryce (4), Dan Jenkinson (2), Liam Salt (1) and Sean Exley (4) early on, Kyle Outhart taking three of the wickets.

Alex White crashed two huge sixes and three fours as he made 40 to get Cloughton back on track, Ben Rowe also hitting 24.

Cloughton finished up on 132 all out, Outhart bagging 3-17, Jamie Thomson 2-24 with a wicket apiece from Daley Wharton, Mark Holtby, Phil Pickard and Ash Oldroyd.

Despite losing Jordan Wharton for 14, Burn stalwart Craig Sanderson then hammered seven fours and a six as he made 39, with Jack Pickard launching two sixes and a four in his score of 39 to get their side back on track.

Although Sanderson and Pickard departed and Liam Scott came and went without scoring, skipper Ben Briggs (pictured left) hit 12 not out and Outhart seven not out to guide Sherburn to the victory.