Sherburn star Dobson's delight at 161no for Yorkshire

Leah Dobson in action for Yorkshire
Leah Dobson in action for Yorkshire

Sherburn’s cricket star Leah Dobson has expressed her delight after hammering a sensational 161 not out for Yorkshire Under-17s.

Dobson’s stunning knock came against Derbyshire came on the back of 60 against Northumberland.

Dobson said: “Playing for Yorkshire Women this season has been a great and challenging experience.

“Being in the same team and playing against some of the biggest names in women’s cricket has been amazing.

“We have completed the national 50-over competition (finishing second in Division 1) and are moving onto the T20s.

“I hope to have a good season with the bat and help Yorkshire Under-17s win the Junior County Championship in my final year of age group cricket and I’m really excited at the prospects of representing the England Academy/Development teams.”

“I would like to thank Brad Walker of Owzat Cricket and Richard Woodhead of DAM Structures for their support.”