Sherburn star Dobson's delight at 161no for Yorkshire

Sherburn’s cricket star Leah Dobson has expressed her delight after hammering a sensational 161 not out for Yorkshire Under-17s.

Dobson’s stunning knock came against Derbyshire came on the back of 60 against Northumberland.

Dobson said: “Playing for Yorkshire Women this season has been a great and challenging experience.

“Being in the same team and playing against some of the biggest names in women’s cricket has been amazing.

“We have completed the national 50-over competition (finishing second in Division 1) and are moving onto the T20s.

“I hope to have a good season with the bat and help Yorkshire Under-17s win the Junior County Championship in my final year of age group cricket and I’m really excited at the prospects of representing the England Academy/Development teams.”

“I would like to thank Brad Walker of Owzat Cricket and Richard Woodhead of DAM Structures for their support.”