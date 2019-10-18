SIMON SMITH - Battling spirit evident again

Although we fell behind early on at West Hartlepool, I don’t think we started that badly in all honesty.

A couple of decisions went against us and West Hartlepool capitalised on good field position to nudge themselves ahead.

They got their noses in front and the crowd were up and that must’ve got them going.

Credit to the guys though, once we got a foothold in the game and got our hands on the ball, we knew we could cause them problems and we did just that.

This is what having a season of experience at this level is helping us - we know now that sides have a big, physical presence and will try to dominate you and put you under pressure.

You have to manage the moments you don’t have the ball well, but we know that we can cause these big, physical sides problems when we shift the ball around, and we did just that once we got going on Saturday.

We had to have a bit of a re-shuffle on Saturday as there were a lot of players unavailable for selection.

It was good to see Henry Hocking play at 10, and he did a great job there as we expected him to.

Jonty Holloway shifted to full-back and I thought he had a very good game there.

He scored a superb solo try and caught the eye there, and while there’s a few little things we can work to improve in his game, the signs are promising.

Billy Parker continued his impressive form so far this season with another powerful performance, and I thought Angus Frend was good at 13 too.

It’s always good to see some of the hard work we put in on the training ground showing in the performances on a Saturday afternoon.

That was evident with young Joe Nellist on Saturday.

We’re delighted with the progress Joe has made since joining us from Driffield and we’ve been working hard with him, including some video analysis with Dave Beck.

Joe has responded really well to this and long may that continue.

We drafted in the services of club stalwart Graeme Jeffrey (pictured) on Saturday and we got exactly what we expected - a committed display with and without the ball.

I have to finish by mentioning the Vikings, who despite also missing a few players managed to pick up a huge win against a Goole side they lost three times against last season - a superb result for them.