SIMON SMITH - Fatigue cost us in York defeat

I thought for 65 minutes on Saturday we were excellent - particularly the defensive effort in the first half.

We tend to be a side who score a lot of points and are involved in high-scoring contests, so to keep a strong side like York to three points in the first half was a monumental effort from the guys.

Our performance levels continued into the second half and we went into a 21-3 lead, but a combination of things went against us and York ended up taking the victory.

Losing Nino (Cutino) in the first couple of minutes was a huge blow.

Not only did we lose a strong player so early in the game, but we lost the ability to rotate our forwards and fatigue definitely set in later in the proceedings.

Usually we would give Matty or Joe a rest but we weren’t able to do that.

As well as visibly tiring, one or two decisions from the referee went against us later in the game and after going behind, we didn’t seem to be able to get a foothold back into the game.

Jordan Holloway’s yellow-card was an accumulation of things going against us and you could see someone being sent to the bin at that time, it just happened to be him and that was unfortunate as he’d only been on the pitch a matter of minutes.

We had some really good performances on Saturday, in particular I thought Luke Brown was exceptional, particularly when catching kick-offs.

Billy Parker and Jonty Holloway also impressed, but there were a host of good performances all across the pitch.

York are a good side, but if I’m being honest we thought they’d be a bit stronger and had prepared for that challenge. Having said that, their fitness and ability to rotate players helped them over the line.

We now look ahead to taking on Durham City this weekend.

Everyone knows that travelling away from home in this league is much tougher than playing on home soil, and Saturday will be a tough contest again.

We were supposed to play them in a promotion play-off two years ago when we both finished as runners-up in our respective leagues, and we all know what happened from there.

Whether that will motivate them and they’ll have a point to prove remains to be seen, but we can’t control any of that and we just need to go there and worry about ourselves.

We have our new Australian prop Benny Blackall and Tom Harrison available for selection and we’ll have decisions to make on both.

Hopefully Aaron Wilson and Joe Marshall will be back available in the next couple of weeks, with Ben Martin likely to be out for a little longer due to concussion protocol.