SIMON SMITH: Forward effort was immense at Huddersfield YMCA

Our forwards were immense in our 35-17 win against Huddersfield YMCA on Saturday and really set the tone of our performance.

Huddersfield are a really good team and their backs are as big and strong as their forwards, which you don’t see very often.

It was a hard day for rugby but I felt like we managed the game so much better and played tight rugby throughout.

We hit them hard when in defence and caused them problems while building pressure by keeping the ball and managing it well.

It was the same as last week, we needed to kill any momentum and finish of the game.

Key players are starting to adapt and make the right decisions.

Having Tom Ratcliffe and Phil Watson return was a massive boost and we are all happy to have them back in among the team.

I also thought Chris Purdy put in a really impressive performance.

We’re now looking forward to this weekend’s home game against Moortown at Silver Royd.

Ben Martin will be out for three weeks or so and we had to take Euan Govier off because he took a nasty blow.

We have a deep squad so can make these replacements.

Moortown have a good pool of players and it will be a tough game for us.