SIMON SMITH: Great to bounce back at Durham

I was delighted to see us bounce straight back from our loss to York with victory at Durham City on Saturday.

It wasn’t a pretty game, they flooded the ruck and made it very difficult for us to get clean ball.

The game was a bit of an arm wrestle but from our point of view, it was incredibly important for us to win the game having lost at home to York the previous week and with a cup game the following week.

With a very tough game against Driffield a week later, it was critical to bounce back with a win or it could have been easy to slip into a rut.

It was never perfect but we managed the game well and deserved to win the game - maybe their late try made it look like a tense game, but we were eight points clear with just a minute left, so were always in control of proceedings.

Jonty Holloway was given the man of the match award after another impressive performance.

His tackling technique is exceptional and even though he’s not the biggest, it’s incredibly difficult to get past him.

He’s also great with ball in hand and is a threat every time he goes on the attack.

It was great to see Benny Blackall in action for the first time since he arrived from Australia.

He came on just before half-time, played about 35-40 minutes and made a good impact on the game.

He’s still got some work to do on his fitness, but he’s only been here a couple of weeks so I’m sure that’ll improve with time.

There weres strong performances across the park though - Billy Parker was in good form again, Luke Brown played well and Stuart Smyth also impressed.

I thought Will Leah also did well coming into the side - and we showed what strength in depth we had, missing Nino Cutino, Aaron Wilson, Ben Martin, Phil Watson, Tom Harrison and Joe Marshall but still coming away with a win.

We now switch our attentions to a Yorkshire Shield match at home to Malton & Norton.

It’ll be great to be back on home soil, especially against one of our local rivals.

We’re hoping to have one or two players back available, while we may choose to rest a few who need to recover.