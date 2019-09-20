SIMON SMITH - Kendal win was a massive result

The overall feel around the club is really positive and this is down to the results we’ve already picked up this season.

Saturday’s game was a tough fixture for us, Kendal are a strong side who have superb facilities, much like ours.

To go there and pick up a bonus-point win was a massive result.

We were up against the breeze in the first half and this proved a challenge for our lads.

But in the second half, despite conceding early, we came out and dominated at scrum time, causing them problems.

We were able to make changes throughout and rotate our players.

We make changes so that players can come in and have an impact.

New signing Henry Hocking came off the bench for 30 minutes which was positive.

He’s obviously still trying to find his feet and taking his time settling in.

On Saturday we entertain Percy Park at Silver Royd.

They’re very strong and gave us two great games last season.

I expect them to be a top-four or five team who are pushing for promotion.

Everyone knows that there are no easy games in this league.

Due to a couple of players missing, it gives opportunities for other players.

The players that come in have to enjoy themselves and relish the opportunity given to them.