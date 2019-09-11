SIMON SMITH - Second-half fightback at Cleckheaton showed great spirit

Saturday was a very tough start to the North One East season for us at Cleckheaton RUFC.

We started really well but there was a clear momentum shift and we lost out way for 20 minutes which is disappointing.

To fall behind wasn’t the best start but we showed positive signs.

Half-time offered us with a much-needed break and we talked about maintaining possession and looking to focus on the simple things.

Not conceding in the second half is a reflection of our spirit within the team and the fight that is present.

We backed ourselves to score tries and put Cleckheaton under pressure.

It was really good to see Stuart Smyth score a hat-trick of tries, he’s a top quality player.

We still need to make sure that we work on our patterns and hopefully this will bring himself and the team more tries.

Saturday marked Drew Govier’s first league game as captain. He’s a strong leader and always leads by example.

If you look at the tackle count, he’ll be at the top and always puts in strong performances.

Alongside him he has other leaders such as Matty Jones and Tom Ratcliffe who can offer him guidance and support throughout the season.

Looking ahead to this Saturday, we have a tough fixture away to Kendal.

It’s one of the longest trips and we need to make sure that we go there with confidence.

They got beat on Saturday but in this league teams change when they are playing at home or away.