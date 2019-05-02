SIMON SMITH: The better team won on the day

We came up against a very strong Blackburn RUFC side on Saturday.

They started strong and maintained that and we had to work hard just to stay in the contest.

It shows just how threatening we are that we managed to narrow their lead to 10-7 in the first-half, having not touched the ball for large parts.

We could talk about how the conditions didn’t suit our game, which they didn’t.

But ultimately, I don’t think the outcome would’ve been any different regardless, they were a strong outfit and deserve their promotion.

Once again, the team received fantastic support.

We must’ve had a few hundred supporters over at Blackburn, despite a long journey and the awful weather conditions.

The supporters have been fantastic this season and I know the players really do appreciate that.

We came straight back to Silver Royd from the game and had a great night celebrating what has been a great season for us as a club.

There was a great atmosphere, despite losing the play-off game.

We have our presentation night to look forward to this week, when we’ll again be reflecting on a fantastic year and celebrating our achievements.

We’ll enjoy a rest, recharge the batteries and get ready to go again with pre-season.

The message will be the same again next season, start positively in pre-season and go from there.

Perhaps not going up this season will prove to be a good thing as it will give us a chance to improve, build and strengthen our ranks going forward.

Perhaps we will lose one or two players, we’re not sure on that yet, but we’ll be ready to give it a good go again come the new season.