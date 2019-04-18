SIMON SMITH: We’ll go to Blackburn confident

We went into Saturday’s game against Bradford & Bingley with two primary objectives.

The main one was to make sure we won the game, which we did, and then to try and get four tries and get a bonus point, and we managed that too.

We knew Blackburn would more than likely get a win against Douglas, who had to travel from the Isle of Man, but from the sounds of things, they gave quite a few debuts out to young players and got an 85-0 hammering.

I’m sure those young players will really benefit from experiencing an 85-0 hammering on their debuts, but what’s done is done now and we now know we have to go to Blackburn to try and win promotion.

We have some intel on Blackburn, but not a great amount and in all honesty, we will focus on getting our game plan sorted and worry about executing it as well as we can.

Regardless of what happens on Saturday 27, our season has been a monumental success.

We came into this division hoping to consolidate and build from it, but we have far, far exceeded those and find ourselves one win away from going up again with back-to-back promotions.

I have to say I was hugely impressed and very proud to see such a large crowd at Silver Royd on Saturday for our final game of the season.

I remember looking across and seeing the stand full, which doesn’t happen that often.

I’m over the moon that the supporters have really got behind the club, the players and the brand of rugby we’ve played this season.

It goes hand-in-hand, we try to entertain the crowd and they’ve really responded and I expect we’ll take plenty of fans over to Blackburn next week too.