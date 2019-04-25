SIMON SMITH: We’re keen to focus on ourselves at Blackburn

The guys have had a good rest since our final league game against Bradford & Bingley a fortnight ago.

The Vikings were deep in preparation for their Merit League play-off at Goole on Saturday, which they unfortunately lost 31-17 after a hard-fought game against a side who have been unbeaten all season.

The efforts of the Vikings this season have shown the club’s big improvement in strength in depth.

A lot of credit has to go to Craig Bone, who has done an excellent job since taking over as coach.

It’s made a massive difference to have that consistent voice on the sidelines, in the changing rooms and at selection meetings and I’m sure they’ll go from strength-to-strength next season.

We’re ready for our promotion play-off at North One West runners-up Blackburn RUFC.

Thanks to our generous sponsors and the club, we are travelling over on Friday and staying over.

Things like having the night together as a squad and not having to travel over Saturday morning and have tired legs, are the little factors that can make all the difference.

We’ve unearthed a few little bits of information on Blackburn, but to be honest we’ll go there to execute our game-plan and worry about ourselves, as we have done all season and it has served us well.

Win, lose or draw on Saturday, our season has been a huge success.

The club are making a huge statement of their intent by funding our stop-over on the Friday night.

If they didn’t want to win the game and get promotion, they wouldn’t have backed us like this.

We’ll go there with no fear and try to play our game and hopefully that will be enough.