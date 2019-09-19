Skipper David Brannan's delight at Filey CC's title success

Filey CC skipper David Brannan says confidence is high after his side wrapped up a league and cup double.

“At the beginning of the season we didn’t have any expectations, but with the return of Josh (Dawson) it really boosted us and kept us in the hunt for the title,” said Brannan.

Aussie ace Tom Fitzgerald has contributed 978 runs and 42 wickets, proving a crucial part of Filey’s Beckett Premier Division title-winning bid.

“Tom’s contributions throughout the season have been superb,” he added.

“His record speaks for itself and he has helped with key performances.

“The addition of Lee Elvidge has also been a boost and he has performed well for us.”

Filey rounded of their season with a Hospital Cup victory over Scalby

“Our record at North Marine Road is pretty poor, to get across the line was massive for us and was well deserved”.

“I would just like to thank our groundsmen Trevor Carr.

“He’s worked tirelessly across the season and he always goes under the radar. So thank you Trevor.”