Smith and Jones star as Scarborough Rugby Club seal Cayley Cup success

Scarborough Rugby Club beat Sherburn 2nds to lift the Division Four Cayley Cup
Simon Smith and Matty Jones starred as Scarborough Rugby Club beat Sherburn 2nds by 37 runs in the Division Four Cayley Cup final at Folkton & Flixton on Sunday.

Smith finished unbeaten on 71 from 56 balls as the Rugby Club posted 162-2 and Jones crashed two sixes and nine fours on his way to 69.

The Rugby Club bowling attack then shared the wickets out as Sherburn were restricted to 125-9.

Jones led the way with 3-26, Mark Tennant 2-14, Brett Canham 2-25 and Phil Fletcher 2-11.

Matthew Lickes (26), Jonny Pickard (22) and Ash Oldroyd (20) all contributed but it wasn’t enough for Sherburn as the Rugby Club sealed victory.