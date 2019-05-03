Staxton CC keen to bounce back against new boys Settrington

Staxton will be hoping to bounce back from their opening day defeat when they entertain newly-promoted Beckett League Premier Division side Settrington on Saturday.

Champions Filey edged Staxton out on Saturday, so they will be keen to get a win under their belts, though Settrington, who stormed to the Division One title last season, will be no pushovers.

Staxton have been boosted by the return of top batter Rob Pinder this season, while the Rounthwaite posse played a huge part in Settrington’s promotion last time out.

There will also be a interesting meeting between another newly-promoted team in Brompton and Scalby on Saturday.

Brompton came out on top against Heslerton in a low-scoring game last weekend, but with new signing, Danish paceman Moeez Raza already hitting form for Scalby, it could swing either way.

Relegated Forge Valley will be looking for a response in Division One when they kick off their campaign on Saturday at home to Cloughton.

Will Tindall has departed Valley for Heslerton for the new season, while Tom Brough has also moved on.

Thornton Dale also dropped out of the top flight last season and they begin their bid for an immediate return with a home clash against Bridlington 2nds.

Dale have lost Tom Sigsworth to Pickering, which will come as a huge blow to the village club.

This week’s fixtures:

Premier Division

Brompton v Scalby, Cayton v Nawton Grange, Ebberston v Staithes, Mulgrave v Seamer, Staxton v Settrington.

Division One

Forge Valley v Cloughton, Fylingdales v Folkton & Flixton 2nds, Great Habton v Sherburn, Thornton Dale v Bridlington 2nds, Wykeham v Ganton.

Division Two

Scalby 2nds v Wykeham 2nds, Seamer 2nds v Pickering 3rds, Sewerby v Staxton 2nds, Snainton v Ebberston 2nds, Wold Newton v Cayton 2nds.

Division Three

Folkton & Flixton 3rds v Malton & Old Malton 3rds, Ganton 2nds v Grosmont, Heslerton 2nds v Filey 2nds, Nawton Grange 2nds v Muston, Ravenscar v Mulgrave 2nds.

Division Four

Flamborough v Forge Valley 2nds, Malton & Old Malton 4ths v Brompton 2nds, Pickering 4ths v Thornton Dale 2nds, Scalby 3rds v Ravenscar 2nds, Scarborough Rugby Club v Great Habton 2nds, Sherburn 2nds v Wykeham 3rds.