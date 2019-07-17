Stephenson smashes superb ton as Scarborough 2nds stay in title hunt while Flixton's slump continues

Oliver Stephenson smashed a superb century to help guide Scarborough 2nds to a five-wicket home win against Ripon 2nds in Division Two Galtres of the York League.

Scarborough skipper Mark Cowell won the toss and chose to bowl first, Ripon making their way to 195-9, Charlie Hopper bagging 3-38 and wily spinner Joshua Rewcroft 3-35, while Adam Eustace and Sam Carver both chipped in with one wicket apiece.

Stephenson then smacked 14 fours on his way to a knock of 101 not out that guided Scarborough to 197-5, skipper Cowell offering support with an unbeaten 51 and Bradley Milburn also weighing in with 26 to ensure the hosts stay in second spot in the league standings behind Sessay 2nds.

Scarborough’s second XI will be aiming to keep their promotion push on track this weekend when they travel to Hovingham.

Scarborough’s 1st team sealed a nervy 10-run win at Stamford Bridge in the ECB Yorkshire Premier League North.

Skipper Sam Drury won the toss and decided to bat first, but his side struggled to get going and succumbed to 153 all out in 49.4 overs.

Number nine Jack Holt top-scored with 35 with support from number 10 Linden Gray’s 33 as the rest of the Scarborough batting line-up struggled.

DespiteDominic Rhodes then hitting 68 in Bridge’s reply, Holt’s superb figures of 5-49 from 13 overs ensured the hosts fell short on 143 all out.

Kristian Wilkinson and Ben Elvidge both took two wickets, with Mathew Pillans also bagging one.

Drury’s men will look to claim back-to-back wins when they take on Clifton Alliance at North Marine Road this week.

Folkton & Flixton’s disappointing campaign continued as they slumped to a six-wicket defeat at home to Studley Royal in the Premier Division.

Will Norman won the toss and decided to make first use of the deck, but the hosts only managed to post a total of 176 all out.

Flixton were lucky their tail wagged as they could’ve been out for a smaller total, Jamie Nesfield hitting 50 and Connor Stephenson 48 to at least give their side’s bowlers a target to bowl at.

However, Royal’s batsmen cruised to 177-4 in 41.2 overs in their reply to claim the win.

Jamie Nesfield added to his earlier efforts with the bat by taking 2-52 from his 10-over spell, with Richard Malthouse and Elliot Hatton taking the other Royal wickets to fall.

Flixton travel to Acomb this weekend looking to arrest their poor run of form.