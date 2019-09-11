Stuart Smyth is loving life at Scarborough RUFC

New Youth Development Officer Stuart Smyth is enjoying the opportunity to play and work for Scarborough RUFC.

Having arrived at Silver Royd in pre-season Smyth is delighted with his start, scoring a hat-trick on his debut at Cleckheaton in North One East on Saturday, the visitors losing out 32-29 despite a stirring second-half comeback.

Stuart Smyth

He said: “I’ve settled in so well.

“It’s always good to be apart of such a big, prestigious club like Scarborough and despite not getting the right result Saturday it was good to get back out playing.

“The lads have been awesome and the overall vibe around the club is brilliant.

“There’s a clear buzz around the place and it sets Scarborough aside from other teams.”

The Ulsterman is also looking forward to his new role as YDO at the Silver Royd club, with Scarborough having brought through many players from the junior ranks into the senior teams in recent seasons.

He added: “There’s such a large pool of youngsters who are wanting to play for the club.

“I’ve seen plenty of talent on show and with the quality of coaching available hopefully we can push the kids forward.”

Smyth is already looking forward to his first home league clash on Saturday against Pontefract.

He said: “I’ve heard good things about match days at Silver Royd, let’s hope everyone gets behind the team and that we can get the best result.”

Smyth, who succeeds Jimmy Perrett who has now returned to Australia, hails from Northern Ireland.

He was educated at Grosvenor Grammer School in Belfast and studied at Leeds Carnegie University and progressed through the age ranks of provincial side Ulster where he played hooker.

During this time Smyth turned out for Grosvenor Rugby Club in Northern Ireland’s first division.