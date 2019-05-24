Teenager selected to play for England Lions cricket team

A young cricketer from Thornton Dale has made his debut for the England Lions U21 disability cricket team.

Cameron Cooper, 17, who attends Yorkshire Cricket College at Headingley, represented his country during a friendly T20 match in Sussex earlier this month.

Cameron in action during the T20 match in Sussex.

The teenager currently plays cricket for the college, Thornton CC 1st team, and is captain of Thornton’s evening league team.

Cameron suffers from chronic scoliosis and has a double 50 degree curve in his spine.

Since being diagnosed four years ago Cameron has continued to play football for Pickering Town Juniors, and was also the quarterback for the Leeds Assassins U17 American Football team that finished in third place in the national finals last summer.

His father, Jon Cooper said: “Cameron also does slalom ski race training with the Lions ski club at Castleford. He has not let his disability hinder his sporting ambitions.”