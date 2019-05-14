Thirteen up for Scarborough News Performance of the Week vote

There's a bumper thirteen nominees up for Scarborough News Performance of the Week vote.
Voting closes 2pm on Wednesday with the winner announced in Thursday's Scarborough News.
* SNAINTON FC - League Trophy winners
* WEST PIER FC - League Cup winners
* RICH MALTHOUSE - Scores of 87 and 90 for Flixton
* CALLUM JENKINS - Podiums in his first ever race weekend in GT Cup
* DESAPLINE MARTIAL ARTS CLUB - 14 medals/trophies from the Yorkshire Kickboxing Championships
* SCARBOROUGH LADIES U10s - Unbeaten all season and won the League Cup this weekend
* SHERBURN 2NDS - Bowled Thornton Dale 2nds out for 11 after posting 266
* BROMPTON - Promoted side beat Staxton to stay top of the Premier Division
* SCOTT WARDMAN - Saved three pens to seal West Pier's League Cup win
* RYAN COLLINGS - Scored all four goals for Snainton in their League Trophy win
* JOE CAPPLEMAN - Won his national quarter-final
* CAITLIN ELLWORTHY - Gold medal winner at Yorkshire Kickboxing Championships
* EAST COAST TIGERS - First place and Special Judges Performance Awards at Legacy Cheer and Dance Super Regional event