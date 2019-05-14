Thirteen up for Scarborough News Performance of the Week vote

There's a bumper thirteen nominees up for Scarborough News Performance of the Week vote.

Voting closes 2pm on Wednesday with the winner announced in Thursday's Scarborough News.

* SNAINTON FC - League Trophy winners

* WEST PIER FC - League Cup winners

* RICH MALTHOUSE - Scores of 87 and 90 for Flixton

* CALLUM JENKINS - Podiums in his first ever race weekend in GT Cup

* DESAPLINE MARTIAL ARTS CLUB - 14 medals/trophies from the Yorkshire Kickboxing Championships

* SCARBOROUGH LADIES U10s - Unbeaten all season and won the League Cup this weekend

* SHERBURN 2NDS - Bowled Thornton Dale 2nds out for 11 after posting 266

* BROMPTON - Promoted side beat Staxton to stay top of the Premier Division

* SCOTT WARDMAN - Saved three pens to seal West Pier's League Cup win

* RYAN COLLINGS - Scored all four goals for Snainton in their League Trophy win

* JOE CAPPLEMAN - Won his national quarter-final

* CAITLIN ELLWORTHY - Gold medal winner at Yorkshire Kickboxing Championships

* EAST COAST TIGERS - First place and Special Judges Performance Awards at Legacy Cheer and Dance Super Regional event