Tom Ratcliffe ready for Scarborough RUFC v York derby

Scarborough RUFC fly-half Tom Ratcliffe is raring to go ahead of Saturday’s crunch North One East derby clash against York at Silver Royd.

The men from Silver Royd have yet again defied expectations and sit top of the North One East standings after five wins from six outings.

Ratcliffe, who returns to the fold after missing Saturday’s impressive 29-25 win at West Hartlepool, is wary of overlooking visitors York, who lie in fourth spot, just five points behind Scarborough.

“It’ll be a tough game but we can’t wait for it,” said Ratcliffe.

“York at home is always one of the fixtures to look out for as it’s a good rivalry, they come and play their rugby and there’s always a big crowd in at Silver Royd for it.

“We’ve played a lot of the teams in the lower half of the league so far, and while it’s great that we’ve put the points on the board, we know there’s tougher tests to come, starting with this weekend.”

Ratcliffe admits the squad have been surprised by the superb start they’ve had to the season, but is adamant they’ll be putting everything in to try and stay at the top of the North One East standings.

“It’s probably surprised us, we didn’t really expect to be top of the table six games in,” admitted Ratcliffe.

“We’re chuffed to be up there and we’ll be doing everything we can to stay there.”

The fly-half has been impressed with the influence of new skipper Drew Govier, who he insists has settled into his new role well despite only being 21 years old.

“He’s done really well, I’ve been impressed with him,” added Ratcliffe.

“It can’t be easy having 14 other lads moaning at you, but he sticks to his task well and hasn’t let it affect his game on the field.”