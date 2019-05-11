Wardman the star as Pier win League Cup on penalties against Hunmanby United

West Pier keeper Scott Wardman marked his final game before retirement with a trio of saves in a 3-1 penalty shoot-out win against Hunmanby United in the Legaue Cup final.

Wardman saved spot-kicks from John Emmerson, Daz Crawford and James Pinder to secure the cup final success, with Cam Dobson the only United man to net a penalty.

Martin Cooper, Taylor Jordan and Mark Oldroyd netted for Pier.

United opened the scoring on seven minutes with a stunning dipping shot from 25 yards by Olly Milner that flew in off the crossbar, leaving Scott Wardman with no chance in the Pier goal.

Milner almost added a second five minutes later but he dragged his shot narrowly wide of the goal.

Sean Exley fired narrowly side on 21 minutes then a minute later shot straight at United keeper Kyle Scaife, who grabbed the ball at the second attempt.

James Pinder then half-volleyed wide when well-placed after a clever free-kick routine by United.

Exley was then replaced by Taylor Jordan just before the half-hour mark, shortly after a Pier effort was cleared off the line by United player-manager Leigh Franks.

Will Jenkinson had a powerful shot tipped over the bar by Scaife just before half-time as Pier pushed for a leveller.

After the break, Pier started the brighter and Rich Tolliday hit the bar after a goalmouth scramble in the 49th minute.

Scaife then pulled off a brave save at Jenkinson's feet when it seemed certain he would level for Pier.

Pier pressure finally paid off on the hour mark when Tolliday timed his run expertly to head in a superb Martin Cooper cross.

In a rare United attack Wardman pulled off a superb block to halt James Pinder as he ran through in on goal on 67 minutes.

The first chance in extra-time fell to Pier with Taylor Jordan's shot deflected just wide of the Hunmanby goal.

Wardman did well to block a Milner effort and moments later a Tolliday effort was saved by Scaife, who then saved another effort from Jenkinson just before half-time of extra-time, Jordan's follow-up deflecting off a United defender's leg.

Seven minutes from time Pier took the lead through a Jordan finish after fine work from Cooper and Tolliday, but almost immediately United levelled with a header from sub Cameron Dobson that flew in off the post.

